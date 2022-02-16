Configuring folder redirection works with roaming profiles

Virtual desktop users may need to store many files, and folder direction is an easy way to centralize user data storage and ensure that files aren't destroyed upon the user's logoff.

Virtual desktop administrators often configure roaming profiles and folder redirection as a part of new virtual desktop implementations. These two configuration options can play an important role in the overall virtual desktop user personalization strategy due to their ability to improve UX, but there are also storage requirements and network bandwidth to plan for. Roaming profiles store registry settings, whereas folder redirection stores files.

A home folder is not the same as folder redirection. Although both reflect the designation of a centralized storage location for user data, there are some key differences. A home folder is a shared drive designation that maps at logon and enables the user to store personal files. On the other hand, folder redirection is an automated way to redirect specific folder contents.

When IT admins configure home folders for a virtual desktop environment, they should configure them specifically for Remote Desktop Services. To do so, they will need this group policy object (GPO): Computer Configuration > Policies > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Remote Desktop Services > Remote Desktop Session Host > Profiles > Set Remote Desktop Services User Home.

Benefits of folder redirection for virtual desktops Without folder redirection, saving files on a virtual desktop can present difficulties. For example, users may get confused if they see several options for saving files from a virtual desktop or lose hours of work if they save files on a non-persistent virtual desktop. Instead, IT can use folder redirection to automate and safely store files in a centralized repository. This way, users don't need to worry about where the virtual desktop stores their files. Folder redirection is beneficial for virtual desktop environments because user data is centralized and easily accessible. In addition, IT can automate antivirus scans and data backups because the files are centralized within the storage repository. This will increase the overall security posture of the organization.

Folder redirection options IT administrators use folder redirection to designate a centralized storage repository for all 13 folders eligible for redirection, which include the following: AppData/Roaming

Contacts

Desktop

Documents

Downloads

Favorites

Links

Music

Pictures

Saved Games

Searches

Start Menu

Videos IT must configure folder redirection for each folder; the redirected location does not need to be the same for all redirected folders. The Documents and Desktop folders are most commonly redirected to centralized repositories. These two folders contain the largest amount of user-created files such as documents, spreadsheets and presentations. These are the files that users generally find most critical in their day-to-day work. Most users store these files within the Documents folder, but some prefer to keep them on the Desktop for quick access. As such, redirecting both of these folders ensures a better user experience. Some organizations may redirect the Downloads, but this isn't always the best approach. The contents of the Downloads folder can grow extremely large if users haphazardly download files that are unnecessary in the long term. This is very common user behavior. IT staff should monitor user habits to determine whether this storage configuration is required. Frequently, users require access to downloaded files only during that virtual desktop session, thus there is no need to retain downloaded content. Many organizations do not allow users to save files in the Music, Pictures, Saved Games or Videos folders. A primary reason for this practice is the immense size of these files and the potential storage implications of keeping them after a session is over. In addition, these files' general lack of a business-critical purpose is another reason not to keep them around. Often, administrators disallow users to save these types of data via other GPOs. As a result, redirecting these folders is often both unnecessary and undesirable. Of course, plenty of users within the workforce may work with video and audio files, so IT will have to consider those cases as separate from the average use case. Figure 1. IT typically doesn't redirect the Searches, Start Menu, Favorites, Contacts and Links folders for several reasons. Primarily, the data content files within these folders are quite minimal, and the storage benefits are negligible. In addition, the desktop may refer to this data frequently within the user session and would create latency as the data traverses the network. As a result, these files are more often housed within the roaming user profile. When virtual desktop admins configure roaming profiles and folder redirection, they must configure folder redirection first. IT rarely redirects the AppData/Roaming folder because many app settings are stored within this folder. For example, if an application stores custom settings in the AppData/Roaming folder, each time a user queries one of these settings, the read request traverses the network to the centralized repository. This could cause latency with the application and have a negative effect on UX. Many applications make these types of calls frequently because there are no delays for these operations in a traditional desktop environment. In addition, many applications store temporary or recovered files in the AppData/Roaming folder, and some of these files are quite large. As a result, the AppData/Roaming folder is not a prime candidate for redirection.