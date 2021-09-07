Choosing a thin client for remote desktop protocol access

For years, Microsoft has equipped Windows with a native remote desktop client to access a virtual desktop environment or centralized server via a remote desktop protocol session.

However, the Windows Remote Desktop client is not the only option for organizations that want to use remote desktop services. Another popular option is an RDP-enabled thin client.

Because thin client vendors design their products for remote connectivity, they only require a network connection and peripheral devices such as keyboards and monitors to function. Thin client devices don't even have a local OS.

Most thin client devices are hardware-based, but there are software-based thin clients available as well. These software clients function similarly to hardware devices, but IT typically installs them on top of a device's local OS: either Windows, macOS or Linux. There are also software clients that can boot from a USB flash drive. Such clients run directly from the USB device and are independent of the local OS.

Benefits of using thin clients for RDP There are numerous benefits to using hardware-based thin clients to access RDP sessions. Some of the benefits associated with this approach include the following: reduced licensing costs due to the lack of local OS or apps on a hardware-based thin client;

simplified end-user support because users access centralized virtual resources via RDP;

reduced hardware costs because thin client devices have a lower price tag than the average laptop or desktop computer;

lower energy consumption from thin client devices compared to traditional computers;

zero hardware maintenance for IT because most thin client devices do not include any serviceable components -- if a device fails, IT replaces it; and

increased reliability because of the simplicity of thin client devices.

Challenges of using thin clients for RDP There are also some significant disadvantages to hardware-based thin clients that IT must consider. Some of those disadvantages include the following: only support for remote access sessions, so working offline is not possible;

potential to overload the session host if a thin client is connected to a slow network, which would hinder the UX;

lack of a local network connection would leave users unable to work; and

if a thin client device fails, IT must replace the entire device, which could lead to increased new hardware costs. The first thing to look for in a thin client device is the ability to connect to an RDP session.